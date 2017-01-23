Mobile
Shahid Kapoor was trained by shooter for ‘Rangoon’

Ronak Pandit taught the actor how to grip the gun, perfect his stance and more

Image Credit: Supplied
Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in Rangoon.
Tabloid
 

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who will play the role of an army man in the upcoming period drama Rangoon, was trained by former shooter Ronak Pandit for the film.

Pandit bagged a gold medal in the Men’s 25m Standard Pistol category at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. Apart from the basics of rifle shooting, Pandit also taught Kapoor the methods of gripping the gun, perfecting the stance and aiming at a target.

“Shooting is probably in Shahid Kapoor’s blood. We trained for over a week at my Malad and Worli centres. We did a lot of exercises to help him understand the technique of using the trigger. We followed the same training process that we do for the Olympics,” Pandit said in a statement.

The former shooter says that they shot at different calibres and ranges and did precision shooting to get the angles right.

“He had a few long distance shots in the film and we wanted him to look convincing. On the last day, we went to the Worli range to shoot the firearm with real bullets,” he added.

“Shahid is a really talented man and by day two, he seemed effortless. He picked up the tricks faster than I anticipated and his fitness made the process easier. He is down to earth, almost like a college buddy. Also, given that he is punctual, working with him becomes easier,” he added.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj Rangoon is set during the time of the Second World War. It also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.

The film is scheduled to release in the UAE on February 23.

United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
olympics

