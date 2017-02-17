Mobile
Shahid Kapoor: Vishal Bhardwaj and I share a candid relationship

‘Rangoon’ actor said he cannot say no to working with the filmmaker who has given him commercially successful and critically acclaimed films ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’

Image Credit: IANS
Actor Shahid Kapoor. (File Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has given Shahid Kapoor two of his career-defining films, Kaminey and Haider, which brought the actor not just commercial but critical acclaim. Kapoor, who has now teamed up with the director again for Rangoon, says they have developed a dynamic relationship over the years.

“Vishal sir always bounces off ideas to me and then we discuss. He narrates the script, dialogues and talks about music. So it’s like a process of sharing and it’s like ‘what do you think?’ We have a candid relationship,” said Kapoor. “It will really take a lot for me to not do a film with him. I doubt that will happen.”

Kapoor says Bhardwaj had talked about Rangoon while they were working on Haider, the director’s last movie in his Shakespearean trilogy.

“I was happy that he considered me again [for this film], because a filmmaker of his calibre can get bored of an actor as he has the best at his disposal. So when he comes back to me I feel very happy and privileged.”

Rangoon, a period war romance, will see Kapoor team up with Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, another actor who received a major career boost with Bhardwaj’s Omkara.

When asked about his experience of working with Khan and Ranaut, Kapoor says, “When you work on a film you become very good friends with some actors and with some it’s just a professional thing. With Saif it was very relaxing and easy and with Kangana it was strictly professional.

“Nawab [Malik, my character] is the most heroic character in the film because of what he does in his duty towards his country. After playing a cocaine addict and a crazy rockstar [Udta Punjab] this is a positive character. The soldiers will be seen with a lot of dignity and respect in the film.”

Opening in Indian theatres on February 24, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

