Shahid Kapoor says there’s no problem with Kangana

There were reports that the ‘Rangoon’ actors didn’t get along

Image Credit: Supplied
Rangoon
Tabloid
 

Actor Shahid Kapoor has denied reports that he is on bad terms with his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut.

“There are no issues between me and Kangana. I will be happy to promote the film Rangoon whenever and wherever, happily with Kangana and with Saif [Ali Khan], who is also a big part of the film and with everybody else,” Kapoor said at the premiere of xXx: The Return of the Xander Cage on Thursday.

There were reports that Kapoor and Ranaut, who worked together for the first time in the movie, didn’t get along, to an extent that he even refused to promote the film with her.

Rangoon is Kapoor’s third project with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey: The Scoundrels and Haider.

Kapoor is currently working on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

“When you get on his sets and you see the way he puts his things together, the love and passion with which he makes his movies, it’s a privilege for the artist to work with him,” Kapoor said.

