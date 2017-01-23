Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan to make Bollywood debut

Acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi has signed on Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter for his India-set movie Beyond The Clouds, which also has A. R. Rahman on board for music.

The movie, which went into production on Monday, is about relationships and life and is produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films.

Majidi is best known for world cinema classics like The Song of Sparrows, Baran, The Color of Paradise and Children of Heaven.

The director, who first teamed up with Rahman for Muhammad [PBUH]: The Messenger of God, said he always wanted to make a film in India.

“Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, whose work I adore, have represented India’s culture, rich heritage and the lives of common people to a global audience. These visions and images have stayed in my mind for years and cajoled me to make a film in India,” Majidi said in a statement.

“Finally, I’m in Mumbai with a lovely team to narrate a story woven around the lives of common people,” Majidi added.

“Ishaan is a wonderful boy. He is extremely talented and I feel he will have a bright future in the film industry,” he said.

The film will be shot at numerous locations in India.

An event was held to celebrate the first day of shooting. Apart from Majidi and Khatter, it was attended by Rahman, producers, Akash Chawla, Business Head - Zee Studios, along with Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora from EyeCandy Films.

Also present were Khatter’s parents Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khatter, along with Kapoor.

“This film, [Majidi’s] first venture in the country, celebrates an India unseen by the world with a heartwarming story,” said Chawla.

“It’s an honour to bring him to India. Working with him and developing this project over the last few years has been an enriching experience,” said Mantri Kedia and Arora.