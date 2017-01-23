Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan to make Bollywood debut

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan to make Bollywood debut

‘Beyond The Clouds’ will be helmed by Iranian director Majid Majidi

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi has signed on Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter for his India-set movie Beyond The Clouds, which also has A. R. Rahman on board for music.

The movie, which went into production on Monday, is about relationships and life and is produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films.

Majidi is best known for world cinema classics like The Song of Sparrows, Baran, The Color of Paradise and Children of Heaven.

The director, who first teamed up with Rahman for Muhammad [PBUH]: The Messenger of God, said he always wanted to make a film in India.

“Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, whose work I adore, have represented India’s culture, rich heritage and the lives of common people to a global audience. These visions and images have stayed in my mind for years and cajoled me to make a film in India,” Majidi said in a statement.

“Finally, I’m in Mumbai with a lovely team to narrate a story woven around the lives of common people,” Majidi added.

“Ishaan is a wonderful boy. He is extremely talented and I feel he will have a bright future in the film industry,” he said.

The film will be shot at numerous locations in India.

An event was held to celebrate the first day of shooting. Apart from Majidi and Khatter, it was attended by Rahman, producers, Akash Chawla, Business Head - Zee Studios, along with Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora from EyeCandy Films.

Also present were Khatter’s parents Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khatter, along with Kapoor.

“This film, [Majidi’s] first venture in the country, celebrates an India unseen by the world with a heartwarming story,” said Chawla.

“It’s an honour to bring him to India. Working with him and developing this project over the last few years has been an enriching experience,” said Mantri Kedia and Arora.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Shah Rukh on fan death: ‘Extremely unfortunate’

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs