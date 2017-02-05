Shah Rukh to do a cameo in Salman’s ‘Tubelight’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shah Rukh to do a cameo in Salman’s ‘Tubelight’

Kabir Khan directed film is based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War

Image Credit: PTI
Ahmedabad: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses during the promotion of his latest release 'Raees' in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. PTI Photo(PTI2_1_2017_000202B)
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Kabir Khan says Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo is Tubelight, which features Salman Khan in the lead.

“I am not going to divulge much details about the role. Let the film come out. It is a cameo, which was screaming for a superstar so we went to Shah Rukh and asked to do the special role. He graciously agreed to do it,” Khan said at the success party of Dangal on Saturday night.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director also spoke about his planning to work with Kaabil star Hrithik Roshan.

“Usually I don’t announce my next project until my film gets released. I’ve a long-standing relation with Hrithik. Obviously, I had a chat with him and we keep discussing but nothing is finalised yet,” said Khan, who also hopes to see Kaabil in the coming week.

Khan expressed his happiness at the success of Aamir Khan film Dangal and said the film is well-deserved to become highest grossing film.

Tubelight is written and directed by Kabir Khan. Based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha, and the late Om Puri among others.

The film is slated to release in India on July 26.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Aamir Khan
follow this tag on MGNAamir Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Aamir Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Shah Rukh’s ‘Raees’ banned in Pakistan

Leisure Gallery

Resort brings cheer to displaced Iraqis

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Longest flight lands after 14,535km