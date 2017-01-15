Shah Rukh Khan to launch Karan Johar’s ‘An Unsuitable Boy’
Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be launching filmmaker Karan Johar’s autobiography An Unsuitable Boy on Monday.
The book has been in the news over Johar’s revelations about his fall out with close friend Kajol, his ups and downs with his friend Khan and how his movies are often labelled elitist.
Khan will launch the book at a hotel in Mumbai. The book has been co-authored by Poonam Saxena.
In the book, Johar, 44, has also spoken at length about his life growing up in south Mumbai’s film family, his initial hesitation about joining the industry and his close friendships.