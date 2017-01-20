Mobile
Shah Rukh Khan can’t work with people who don’t love him

The ‘Raees’ actor talked about his upcoming film, working with Salman Khan and his children in a TV show on Thursday

Image Credit: REUTERS
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India.
Tabloid
 

Shah Rukh Khan, who has starred in many of Yash Raj Films’ and Dharma Productions’ project, says he cannot work with people who do not love him.

The Bollywood superstar said this in an interaction for CNN-News18’s Now Showing on Thursday.

Kabir Khan’s Tubelight has brought Khan and his on-and-off friend Salman Khan together on screen after a long time — but only in a cameo.

“Shooting with Salman for Tubelight was fun. These days I’m only making cameos with him,” quipped the actor, who has done films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Salman.

As of now, Khan is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film Raees, which sees him as a bootlegger in a story set in Gujarat.

The actor said things may have changed a lot in the industry, but motivation has remained a constant for him for the last 25 years.

“[It is the] only thing about me that hasn’t changed,” he said.

Khan has been working on his autobiography but says it’s going slow.

“I still have to complete five chapters in my autobiography. I’m struggling,” said the 51-year-old actor. “I’ve [also] stopped making plans. All my plans go wrong.”

As a public figure, he said he “can’t have the luxury of having a temper”. “I have lost my temper on the set only five times in 25 years. And each time I have apologised.”

But he did not hide his emotions for his three children, daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam.

“My children have seen me at my most vulnerable, insecure and lonely,” the actor said.

 

 

