Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Sarkar 3’ shoot in Dubai

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma were in Dubai Gold Souq to film a scene from the latest ‘Sarkar’ franchise starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan

  • Jackie Shroff and Ram Gopal Varma shoot for the film 'Sarkar 3' at Kanz Jewels in Dubai Gold SouqImage Credit: Supplied photo
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shoot for the film Sarkar 3 at Kanz Jewels in Dubai Gold Souq in Deira on Thursday.

The scene had Shroff, who plays the villain Michael, buying a gold ring for his girlfriend at Kanz Jewels.

Earlier, John Abraham-starrer Welcome Back was also shot at the store which houses the largest ring in the world.

Sarkar 3 is the third instalment in Varma’s hit franchise Sarkar, which sees megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the title role. The film is expected to release on March 17 in India.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGNAmitabh Bachchan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Kalki working with Pakistani director Sumar

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day