Sanjay Gupta: Sanjay Dutt biopic is a bad idea

Says his friend is still alive and kicking, so there’s no need for a movie on him

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta during the screening of film Don`t Breathe in Mumbai, on Aug. 30, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is not in favour of a biopic being made on his friend, actor Sanjay Dutt.

Director Rajkumar Hirani is busy working on the biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

“I don’t think the biopic should be made. He is very much around and will be coming back as a hero to films. So, what is the need? He has had an interesting life and everyone knows about it,” Gupta said.

The Shootout at Lokhandwala director has ruled out an appearance in the film.

“There will be no character of mine in the film. I want to be the hero and not hero’s friend,” he said in a lighter vein.

Gupta, however, thinks Kapoor is apt to portray young Dutt.

“Ranbir will look the part at a certain level. Young Sanju had so much innocence on his face, which is there on Ranbir’s face. And Ranbir is one of the best actors we have today who can pull off anything,” he said.

Dutt and Gupta have collaborated on films such as Aatish, Jung, Khauff, Kaante, Zinda, Plan, Dus Kahaniyaan and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

“Once a script comes, we will work. I am dying to work with him again, we have had a fabulous association,” he said.

Gupta is looking forward to the release of his film Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan, the film opens in theatres on January 25.

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

