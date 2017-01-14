Sanjay Dutt biopic shoot begins with Ranbir Kapoor
Director Rajkummar Hirani says the filming for actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has begun.
“First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew,” Hirani, who has previously helmed blockbusters such as PK, 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, tweeted on Saturday.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, plays Dutt in the movie.
The biopic will reportedly feature Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor as well.