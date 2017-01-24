Mobile
Salman Khan introduces young ‘Tubelight’ co-star

Matin Rey Tangu will make his Bollywood debut with the film

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who launched Harshali Malhotra in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has introduced another child actor in the Hindi film industry for his upcoming film Tubelight.

The Dabangg actor shared two photographs of his co-star Matin Rey Tangu on Twitter on Monday night.

In the first image, the 51-year-old star is hugging Matin.

“Backed by Matin Rey Tangu,” Khan captioned the image.

In the second photograph, Khan announced that Matin is part of the cast of Tubelight.

“Introducing Matin Rey Tangu,” he tweeted.

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri.

