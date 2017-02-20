Saif Ali Khan wants Karan Johar to launch daughter
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan says he wants his daughter Sara Ali Khan to be launched as an actress by filmmaker Karan Johar.
“He is one of the best that we have. I keep reading various reports where I am supposedly averse to her getting launched by Karan because she will apparently become another Alia Bhatt,” Khan said in a statement.
“I would just like to say that if Sara becomes as successful as Alia is, then it will be a matter of pride and happiness for all of us,” he added.
According to rumours, Sara will make her Bollywood debut with the sequel to Johar’s Student Of The Year.
Student Of The Year launched the careers of Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.