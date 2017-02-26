Rishi Kapoor enjoying second phase in Bollywood

Indian Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor says he is enjoying his second phase in movies as he now gets a chance to actually act.

“For the first 25 years of my career, I did nothing but sing and dance. In my second innings, I have got the chance to act,” he said.

Kapoor was speaking at the Vadodara Literature Festival, which is being held at the Sevasi village on the outskirts of the city in collaboration with Navrachna University.

Breaking from his boy-next-door image, Kapoor has won acclaim for his mature and unusual performances in Agneepath, D-Day and Kapoor and Sons.

Apart from his movies, Kapoor is known for speaking his mind on Twitter, often butting heads with others.

“Everyone has the right to express his views on any subject and I am a common man, a tax payer and part of the society. So I... share my views on Twitter with people, which may be liked or opposed, but it should be debated,” the 64-year-old actor said.

Kapoor recently released his tell-all book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

“In the book, I write openly about how I survived in the industry through my hard work and the love of my fans despite being a romantic hero in an action-films era,” Kapoor said.

The initial golden run that started with Mera Naam Joker (1970) and then Bobby (1973) ended quickly, he said.

“My head was in the clouds after Bobby, but my struggle had only begun because at the age of 21, I had become a hero. But then I had realised that I have to keep my feet on the ground. The first thing I did when I heard that I would be acting in my father’s film was to go to my room and practise my autograph,” he said.

Kapoor’s debut as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker got him an Indian National Award.