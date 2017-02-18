Rapper Divine’s ‘Farak’ dedicated to his mother

Rapper Divine

Rapper Divine has released a new single titled Farak, which talks about the adventures of his artistic life and also about his mother.

Released on Friday on Sony Music, the single has been sung, composed and penned by Divine, while the co-composer and music producer is Phenom. It is mixed and mastered by Andrew Wuepper and Brian Lucey (Magic Garden Mastering).

“This is something from my heart and I hope you like it. It’s been shot by JD [Joel D’souza] and me in Goa, my gullies, through my live shows and features friends, brothers and artists that have been part of my journey. I dedicate this to my mother,” Divine, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes, said in a statement.

Sony Music Pop Lead Rohan Jha said: “Divine is one of the few artists whose videos have been both narratively powerful as well as technically brilliant. With Farak, his fans will see his most personal and intense side. The lyrics of the song, and the visuals from the video are sure to stay with you long after you are done watching it.”

The song is available on YouTube.