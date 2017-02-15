Mobile
Ranveer Singh all praise for Sanjay Leela Bhasali

‘Padmavati’ marks the third time that actor is collaborating with the veteran director

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh during the promotion of film Befikre at Radio Mirchi studio in Mumbai, on Nov 28, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Actor Ranveer Singh praised his Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and says he brings out the best of his actors.

“When I try to describe the way he is with actors, I run out of words. It’s truly inexplicable the way he manages to extract great performances from his actors. It’s just a gift that he has,” Singh said.

Padmavati marks the third time that Singh is collaborating with Bhansali after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and the magnum opus Bajirao Mastani.

“I truly regard him as one of the greatest filmmakers of Hindi cinema in all time. His form and flamboyance are unique to him and there are some things that only he can do,” he added.

Singh will act alongside actors Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Padmavati.

