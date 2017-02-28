Mobile
Rani Mukerji returns to Bollywood with ‘Hichki’

The film will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner

Image Credit: IANS
Rani Mukerji
Tabloid
 

We last saw her play a policewoman in Mardaani, before she took time off for motherhood. Now, actress Rani Mukerji is returning to the big screen with Hichki.

To be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, Hichki will reportedly see Mukherji in a positive and inspiring story.

“I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way,” said Mukherji.

“Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up,” added the actress, who is married to YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra and has a daughter named Adira with him.

Hichki will be Sharma’s third film as a producer with YRF, after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and the forthcoming Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Malhotra, who has earlier directed We Are Family, will be making his first film with YRF.

