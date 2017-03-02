Ram Gopal Varma quashes ‘Rangeela’ 2 reports

Director Ram Gopal Varma. (File Photo: IANS)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma confirmed on Wednesday that he is not planning to make a sequel to his 1995 blockbuster, Rangeela.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sarkar 3, out in India on April 7, he quashed the reports.

The film that starred Urmila Matondkar, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan, became a commercial success and also garnered critical acclaim.

Talking about Sarkar 3, which has Amitabh Bachchan reprising the role of powerful leader Subhash Nagre in the third instalment of the series, the filmmaker said, “A person takes up the law because he believes that he is doing it for the oppressed people though it is illegal in the eyes of the system.

“But in the eyes of the audience, it is the righteous thing because they connect with the emotion that’s why Sarkar becomes more powerful as a leader.”

“Sarkar 3 is full of grey characters. There is no such hero or heroine or a villain as such. All of them strongly believe in their own convictions,” he added.

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Jackie Shroff and Yami Gautam.

Sarkar 3 is set to release on April 7.