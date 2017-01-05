Mobile
Rajkummar Rao on ‘Omerta’

Actor says it’s his most explosive collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao during the premier of Bengali film Shaheb Bibi Golaam in Mumbai on Aug 22, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Their collaborations in the past have resulted in award-winning films but actor Rajkummar Rao says his forthcoming film, Omerta, is by far the “most explosive” work he has done with filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

The first image of the film was tweeted by the director recently, where Rao is seen offering namaz, and the words “9/11”, “Kidnapping of American” are among other things scribbled on the wall.

Omerta will mark the fourth collaboration of the actor-director after critically acclaimed films such as Aligarh, Citylights and Shahid, which got Rao a National Award for best actor.

Omerta is one of our most explosive films till date. It’s something which will be very new for everyone. We have not seen or witnessed [something like this] before in every way,” Rao said.

The actor says the film is based on a true story but denied that is related to Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name.

“The treatment is thriller but it is based on a true story. But it has nothing to do with Mario’s novel. It’s a different story which people will love,” he added.

Rao is also excited for Bareilly Ki Barfi, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

The actor says he had fun shooting the romantic-comedy and insists it is a part which is very rare for an actor to come by.

“It’s a fantastic film. We had a blast making it and when it’ll come out you’ll see the kind of part I have it’s very rare for an actor to get something like that.

“In the same film, there are two drastically different portrayals of a character. I had a blast doing the role. I had wonderful co-actors in Ayushmann and Kriti.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, of Nil Battey Sannata fame, the film is set in Uttar Pradesh.

“It’s a very sweet, lovely beautiful story set in Bareilly about these three people who are so different from each other but how they are together in that story,” he said.

