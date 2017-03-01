Priyanka not bothered by fashion police

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Priyanka Chopra attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Priyanka Chopra’s Oscar dress has generated a mixed response from fashion gurus. But the Indian actress says she doesn’t care about the fashion police.

“I used to [get bothered about fashion policing] but not so much now. Now, I wear what I like and what I’m comfortable in and if someone doesn’t like that, they don’t,” Chopra said in an interview earlier this month. “They are entitled to their own opinion.”

Chopra wore a body-hugging gown by designer label Ralph & Russo.

The gown had geometric details with a structured bodice. She paired the gown with towering ivory heels.

Apart from getting trolled by many on social media, she even featured in the list of worst dressed celebrities at the Oscars by some media outlets.

Last year, Chopra shot to fame internationally with her TV series Quantico.

In 2016, she had chosen a white embellished strapless Zuhair Murad gown for the Oscars, where she was one of the presenters. This year, however, she did not present any award.

The actress doesn’t believe in drawing differences between the industries.

“I have said often enough in the past, there are many similarities between the two industries... both in the good and the not so good aspects. There are also differences and I guess that’s what makes each unique to itself,” added the former Miss World.