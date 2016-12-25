Mobile
Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh collaborate

The actress and the YouTube star appear in the video ‘How To Be A Good Wing Woman’

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with Indo-Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh for a video called How To Be A Good Wing Woman.

Singh shared the video on Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It features Chopra and Singh at a bar.

“How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra...This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs Of X’mas,” Singh captioned the image.

This is the first time that the Bajirao Mastani actress has collaborated with the 28-year-old YouTube personality.

In response, Chopra tweeted: “This was so much fun Superwoman...Merry Christmas everyone.”

Priyanka Chopra
Twitter
