Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh collaborate
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with Indo-Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh for a video called How To Be A Good Wing Woman.
Singh shared the video on Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It features Chopra and Singh at a bar.
“How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra...This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs Of X’mas,” Singh captioned the image.
This is the first time that the Bajirao Mastani actress has collaborated with the 28-year-old YouTube personality.
In response, Chopra tweeted: “This was so much fun Superwoman...Merry Christmas everyone.”