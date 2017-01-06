Om Puri’s legacy will live on: film celebrities

Actor Om Puri during a press conference in Toronto in April 2012. Tributes from Indian celebrities poured in on Twitter for the veteran actor who died Friday morning

The film fraternity expressed shock on the news of the untimely demise of Om Puri, one of the industry’s “greatest” and “most passionate” talent, who they believe will remain alive with the body of work he has left behind.

The Padma Shri awardee Om Puri, popular for his work even in the West, breathed his last here on Friday. He was 66.

The hashtag #ompuri went crazy Friday morning after Indian celebrities including members of the film fraternity expressed grief on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Actor Anupam Kher wrote: “Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors Om Puri is no more. Deeply saddened and shocked.”

Having known Puri for over four decades, Kher added: “I have known Om Puri for the last 43 years. For me he’ll always be a great actor, a kind and generous man. And that is how world should remember him.

“Om Puri lent dignity to d medium he worked for. Whether it was stage, TV or cinema. He elevated status of the projects was associated with.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted: “The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP Om Puri”.

Akshay Kumar wrote: “Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films... Heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Shocked beyond words to express, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: “Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. Had the privilege of working with Om ji in two films ‘Malamaal Weekly’ and ‘Tere Naal Love Hogayaa’. I still can’t believe he is no more.”

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, reacting to the tragic news, said a part of him is gone.

“Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema and life,” wrote Bhatt.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai said Om Puri’s life is “an inspirational journey of ordinary man to extraordinary international actor for next generation.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta described him as “among our finest”. “A simple man and a great artiste,” he said.

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote: “So many unforgettable performances, which will outlive all of us. What a legend.”

Actor Boman Irani tweeted: “RIP Om Puri. We have lost one of our finest. A talent, a voice, a spirit. Will miss you Puri saab.”

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan wrote: “So long Om ji. Prided myself on being his friend peer and admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more? He lives through his work.”

Bidding adieu to the legendary actor, filmmaker Kabir Khan tweeted: “Om ji. I will miss that warm tight hug that you gave me every morning on set.

Sajid Khan recollected the actor’s work in films like Ardh Satya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, City of Joy and Chachi 420, saying “his versatility and journey as an actor was remarkable”.

Describing him as a father figure to an entire generation of actors, Adil Hussain wrote, “He believed in Independent Films. Truly a trailblazer. I will miss him dearly. Rest in deep peace Om ji.”

Actress Shabana Azmi, who was among his friends too, wrote: “Om Puri! You have left us all too early... The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind...Will miss you.”

“Had meet #OmPuri sir a couple of months back only and had an amazing conversation.Saddened by his sudden demise. Rip #OmPuri ji,” said actor Varun Dhawan.

Actress Sonam Kapoor wrote: “I remember driving with him every morning to set listening to old Hindi music during delhi6, So sorry to hear to hear of his passing #Ompuri”.\

Her father, actor Anil Kapoor called him “an actor, a teacher, a friend & a great soul”. “#OmPuri ji. Filled with passion for his craft & innocence in his heart. We will miss him,” he wrote.