No ‘Ra. One’ or ‘Don’ sequel soon, says Shah Rukh

Original of both movies with Bollywood superstar were released in 2006

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan takes part in a charity fashion show by designer Archana Kochhar in Mumbai on January 8, 2017. / AFP / STR
Tabloid
 

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s line up for future films will see him as a bootlegger, guide and a dwarf, but the actor says there is still time for him to be a superhero or a gangster as the scripts of Ra. One and Don are not ready.

First part of Don released in 2006 followed by it’s sequel in 2011. The same year, Shah Rukh released his big budget superhero film Ra. One.

When asked if there are any films of his which he would like to have a sequel of, Shah Rukh said in an interview, “Don is the only one which perhaps lends itself, that’s how we leave it every time. But I don’t think Farhan (Akhtar) has any story for Don 3 right now.”

The 51-year-old Dilwale star said apart from that, it is his Ra. One which has the potential to be taken forward, although they don’t have a story for it yet.

“May be Ra. One. But I have no idea if we have a story for it now. I thought I’ll make Ra. One sequel if it did well but it didn’t go where I thought it would. It’s an expensive preposition. You need to have two years of prep time for that.”

While his last two films were Fan and Dear Zindagi were offbeat from the movies he was doing previously- Diwale, Happy New Year and Chennai Express- he says there is no offer for an out-an-out comedy film yet.

“There is no offer on the table. I think Chennai Express was the last (comedy film I did). I found it very funny. But nothing like Baadshah or Duplicate on cards. I don’t have any offer [for a comfy film].”

His next, Raees, is scheduled to release on January 25.

