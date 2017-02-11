Nidhi Uttam to play Rahul Dev’s wife ‘Dil Boley Oberoi’

Nidhi Uttam

Actress Nidhi Uttam will play actor Rahul Dev’s wife in the upcoming TV show Dil Boley Oberoi.

Uttam, best known for her role of Nandini in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be seen as Jaanvi, wife of Kaali Pratap Thakur (Dev).

“I’ve been playing Nandini since the last eight years now and this character is a breath of fresh air for me in terms of my look and the characteristics as well. Since I play the wife of an extremely powerful and wealthy man, my look is extremely royal and grand,” she said in a statement.

“It has a slight Bengali influence and I feel it highly resembles that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from Devdas,” she added.

On working with Dev, Uttam said: “He is an extremely senior actor in Bollywood and I hold a lot of respect for the experience he has in the industry. Having said that, Dev is a down-to-earth personality and made me feel really comfortable.”

Dil Boley Oberoi airs on Star Plus.