Neha Kakkar nervous about her version of a popular song

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Neha Kakkar nervous about her version of a popular song

‘Tu cheez badi hai mast mast’ is originally from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar during the song shoot of film Tum Bin 2 in Mumbai on Nov. 4, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Singer Neha Kakkar, who has sung a cover of the popular song Tu cheez badi hai mast mast for the forthcoming film Machine, is nervous about how it’ll be received.

Tu cheez badi hai mast mast is from the 1994 film Mohra. The original track was picturised on Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, and was sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

For the new track, Udit Narayan has done a duet with Kakkar.

“You heard it right! Tu cheez badi hai mast is being recreated and I’ve sung it with my favourite Udit Ji. I hope you guys like it ... Nervous. Out soon,” she tweeted.

Machine stars Kiara Advani and Mustafa, son of Abbas Burmawala of Abbas-Mustan duo. The film is said to be a romantic thriller.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGNAkshay Kumar

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Freddy Daruwala on his model to actor journey

Leisure Gallery

Carnival kicks off in Brazil

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free