Neha Kakkar nervous about her version of a popular song
Singer Neha Kakkar, who has sung a cover of the popular song Tu cheez badi hai mast mast for the forthcoming film Machine, is nervous about how it’ll be received.
“Tu cheez badi hai mast mast is from the 1994 film Mohra. The original track was picturised on Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, and was sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.
For the new track, Udit Narayan has done a duet with Kakkar.
“You heard it right! Tu cheez badi hai mast is being recreated and I’ve sung it with my favourite Udit Ji. I hope you guys like it ... Nervous. Out soon,” she tweeted.
Machine stars Kiara Advani and Mustafa, son of Abbas Burmawala of Abbas-Mustan duo. The film is said to be a romantic thriller.