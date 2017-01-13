Nawazuddin is a gem of an actor: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his his film Raees on January 25, praised his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thursday, during a question and answer session on Twitter with his fans. One of the users asked him about how it was working with Siddiqui.
“Nawazuddin bhai is a gem of an actor and too much fun to work with,” Khan tweeted.
Another fan asked whether he had watched Aamir Khan’s latest blockbuster Dangal or not.
“Have been busy with work so haven’t seen it yet. Have promised Aamir will see it soon on a free day. It’s awesome like we all know,” he wrote.
In Raees, Khan plays the title role of a bootlegger. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia.