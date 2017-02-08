‘Munnabhai 3’ script ready, says Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who will reprise character of Circuit in the third film of the Munnabhai franchise, said the script for the third instalment is ready.

“Rajkumar Hirani spoke to me. He gave an idea about the story and it is just superb. The story is very much relevant in today’s time. The script is ready,” he said during a press conference for his upcoming film Irada on Tuesday.

Asked about the shooting schedule of the film, he said, “As soon as the biopic [Sanjay Dutt’s] is done, we will start shooting it in 2018.”

“You will soon see the same innocent idiots coming up with a social issue once again. They will make you see the world we want to see. The film will be very sweet and lovely,” said Warsi about the film.

“Sense of humour is the best thing in the world. We’ve a lot of issues in life so I feel we should smile more often,” he added.

Warsi is currently awaiting the release of Irada. Directed by Aparnaa Singh and featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta, the film will release in India on February 17.