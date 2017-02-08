‘Munnabhai 3’ script ready, says Arshad Warsi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Munnabhai 3’ script ready, says Arshad Warsi

The film is expected to begin production in 2018, after completion of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who will reprise character of Circuit in the third film of the Munnabhai franchise, said the script for the third instalment is ready.

“Rajkumar Hirani spoke to me. He gave an idea about the story and it is just superb. The story is very much relevant in today’s time. The script is ready,” he said during a press conference for his upcoming film Irada on Tuesday.

Asked about the shooting schedule of the film, he said, “As soon as the biopic [Sanjay Dutt’s] is done, we will start shooting it in 2018.”

“You will soon see the same innocent idiots coming up with a social issue once again. They will make you see the world we want to see. The film will be very sweet and lovely,” said Warsi about the film.

“Sense of humour is the best thing in the world. We’ve a lot of issues in life so I feel we should smile more often,” he added.

Warsi is currently awaiting the release of Irada. Directed by Aparnaa Singh and featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta, the film will release in India on February 17.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Sanjay Dutt
follow this tag on MGNSanjay Dutt

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Sanjay Dutt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Taapsee: spontaneous acting worked in my favour

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE