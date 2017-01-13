Manish Malhotra launches virtual fashion show

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Manish Malhotra launches virtual fashion show

The creations revealed at the computer generated simulation were from the ace Indian designer’s show — sponsored by Etihad Airways — at last year’s Lakme Fashion Week in India

Image Credit: Etihad Airways
Manish Malhotra (R), with Amina Taher
Tabloid
 

Ace Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra launched his virtual reality fashion show in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at the Innovation Centre and Training Academy of Etihad Airways airlines.

Sponsored by Etihad Airways, the fashion show was filmed at the Lakme Fashion Week last year in August. Etihad Airways will be showcasing it on their in-flight entertainment systems soon.

More like a 360 degree view, the VR show was clearer, and a close view of the creations, the ramp and the models that Malhotra had on the show.

The showstoppers that the eight-minute long video had were Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

While Singh was clad in a black bandhgala (closed neck) coat and a white Jodhpuri pants, Shraddha was in a resplendent deep green velvet lehenga paired with an embroiderd crop blouse.

“Virtual reality is definitely the next thing for the future. For people who are not there at the fashion week or for the show... for them to feel that they are a part of it, it’s a good platform,” Malhotra, who has dressed celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Reese Witherspoon, told IANS.

Talking about his collaboration with Etihad Airways, Malhotra says that since he has enjoyed travelling with the airlines, the idea of collaborating with them was something he was game for.

“When Etihad Airways came to me with the idea, I thought it something I could definitely do. Secondly, it was for Lakme which is homeground... so it was double enjoyment. I love a sense of detail and I love a sense of service because I think service is luxury,” the 50-year-old designer added.

He says that collaboration and the collection “is successful and the menswear line has done very well”.

 

 

 

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGNPriyanka Chopra
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
aishwarya rai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year