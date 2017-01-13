Manish Malhotra launches virtual fashion show

Manish Malhotra (R), with Amina Taher

Ace Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra launched his virtual reality fashion show in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at the Innovation Centre and Training Academy of Etihad Airways airlines.

Sponsored by Etihad Airways, the fashion show was filmed at the Lakme Fashion Week last year in August. Etihad Airways will be showcasing it on their in-flight entertainment systems soon.

More like a 360 degree view, the VR show was clearer, and a close view of the creations, the ramp and the models that Malhotra had on the show.

The showstoppers that the eight-minute long video had were Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

While Singh was clad in a black bandhgala (closed neck) coat and a white Jodhpuri pants, Shraddha was in a resplendent deep green velvet lehenga paired with an embroiderd crop blouse.

“Virtual reality is definitely the next thing for the future. For people who are not there at the fashion week or for the show... for them to feel that they are a part of it, it’s a good platform,” Malhotra, who has dressed celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Reese Witherspoon, told IANS.

Talking about his collaboration with Etihad Airways, Malhotra says that since he has enjoyed travelling with the airlines, the idea of collaborating with them was something he was game for.

“When Etihad Airways came to me with the idea, I thought it something I could definitely do. Secondly, it was for Lakme which is homeground... so it was double enjoyment. I love a sense of detail and I love a sense of service because I think service is luxury,” the 50-year-old designer added.

He says that collaboration and the collection “is successful and the menswear line has done very well”.