Kunal Khemu in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan video

Its video, shot in Lucknow, depicts the love story of a small-town couple

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu and beauty queen Vartika Singh have featured in Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new song, amidst tension between the two countries.

Composer-lyricist Anupama Raag and Khan’s single Saware was unveiled by Times Music on Friday. Its video, shot in Lucknow, depicts the love story of a small-town couple.

Kemmu, who stars in the video as an Indian Army officer, said in a statement: “It’s a lovely composition by Anupama Raag, and Rahat Fateh Ali khan lends his voice beautifully to it. I loved the story which shows the journey of a young man who joins the army and the balance of responsibility and love.”

Khan also expressed his excitement about working on the track.

“The heartfelt lyrics by Anupama Raag was one of the obvious reasons why I agreed to sing Saware with the very talented lady herself. I hope people enjoy listening to the song as much as I enjoyed working on this,” he said.

Raag said that Saware was a magical journey right from its conception to the video shoot. “It was a dream come true when Rahat Sahab became emotional when I first presented the song to him, which reflects in his rendition,” he said.

It wasn’t long ago when Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz was criticised by a few Indians for featuring in Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s song Pehli Dafa as relations between the two nations got strained after the Uri terror attack last year.

