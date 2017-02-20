Kareena Kapoor Khan wants ‘Rangoon’ to be film of the year

Mumbai : Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor showcases a creation by designerr Anita Dongre at the grand finale of Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017, in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI Photo by Santosh Hirlekar(PTI2_5_2017_000241B)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has high hopes for the film Rangoon, which also features her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kapoor Khan, who attended the screening of the Vishal Bhardwaj directed film in Mumbai on Sunday, said, “I am expecting Rangoon to be the film of the year because it is directed by one of my favourite directors, Vishal Bhardwaj. I have worked in Omkara with him. I think people are also expecting a lot from this film.”

“I am also excited about Saif because he was so good as Langda Tyagi [in Omkara]. It is one of his iconic roles. In Rangoon, his character is very striking. For the first time, he is playing a Parsi film producer.”

“Saif was surprised to see that I am going to the screening. I had to come because it is an emotional film because of Saif, Vishal and Sajid [Nadiadwala], with whom I’ve worked previously,” she added.

The period drama also features Kapoor Khan’s former beau Shahid Kapoor and actress Kangana Ranaut. The film releases in the UAE on February 23.

“There are three stellar actors in this film. Kangana, Shahid and Saif — all are brilliant actors and there will be a competition in the film to give their best. I am expecting nothing less than the outstanding performances of the trio as currently, they are the best in the industry,” said the actress.

On the work front, Kapoor Khan is looking forward to start the shooting for her next film, Veere Di Wedding.

“We are going to start in May. I am quite excited about it. The story is about four girls and there isn’t any male lead, which is very interesting,” she added.

Alongside Kapoor Khan, Veere Di Wedding features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.