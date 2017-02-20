Karan Johar unveils ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ poster

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Karan Johar unveils ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ poster

Directed by Avinash Das, the film features Swara Bhaskar who plays an erotic singer

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday unveiled the poster of Anaarkali of Aarah, featuring Swara Bhaskar in a different look.

Directed by Avinash Das, the film is scheduled to release on March 24.

“Here is the scintillating poster of Anaarkali of Aarah, Swara Bhaskar, you go girl. Congrats Avinash... Releases March 24, 2017,” Johar captioned the poster on his Twitter page.

“Well done Swara for constantly breaking ground. March 24 is the date guys for this new-world and engaging film. Presenting Swara in and as the feisty Anaarkali,” he added.

In the past, Bhaskar has worked in films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata.

Anaarkali of Aarah tells the story of an erotic singer from Arrah in Bihar. Things take a turn for the ugly when Anaarkali has a confrontation with a powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

UAE-produced ‘Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan’ on top

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors