Karan Johar unveils ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ poster
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday unveiled the poster of Anaarkali of Aarah, featuring Swara Bhaskar in a different look.
Directed by Avinash Das, the film is scheduled to release on March 24.
“Here is the scintillating poster of Anaarkali of Aarah, Swara Bhaskar, you go girl. Congrats Avinash... Releases March 24, 2017,” Johar captioned the poster on his Twitter page.
“Well done Swara for constantly breaking ground. March 24 is the date guys for this new-world and engaging film. Presenting Swara in and as the feisty Anaarkali,” he added.
In the past, Bhaskar has worked in films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata.
Anaarkali of Aarah tells the story of an erotic singer from Arrah in Bihar. Things take a turn for the ugly when Anaarkali has a confrontation with a powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back.