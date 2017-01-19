Mobile
Karan Johar meets George Clooney

Filmmaker who is taking part in the four-day World Economic Forum meet as a cultural leader, takes to social media to share his excitement

  • Image Credit:
  • attends the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 9, 2013 in Beverly HillImage Credit: FilmMagic
Tabloid
 

Filmmaker Karan Johar is excited after meeting Hollywood star George Clooney and says that he is “totally Clooed”.

Karan, who is taking part in the four-day World Economic Forum meet as a cultural leader, took to social media to share his excitement.

He posted an image of himself with Clooney on Twitter, with a caption which read: “Totally Clooed into Davos”

Clooney was in Davos with his wife Amal who was honoured for her human rights work. Karan left for Switzerland after releasing his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy in Mumbai.

