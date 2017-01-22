Kapil Sharma to venture into production with ‘Firangi’
After making a foray into acting with the 2015 movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, comedian Kapil Sharma is now set to venture into production with Firangi.
Taking to Twitter, the 35-year-old star announced the news on Saturday.
“My first Bollywood movie as a producer. Firangi. Coming soon need your blessings,” he wrote.
The comedy drama will also see Sharma in a lead role.
However, the other details about the movie are still unclear.
Sharma is currently working on his TV programme The Kapil Sharma Show.