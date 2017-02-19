Mobile
Site
Kabir Khan to team up with Amitabh Bachchan

The film will mark director’s first collaboration with the 74-year-old actor

Image Credit: IANS
Filmmaker Kabir Khan
Tabloid
 

After two back-to-back hits with actor Salman Khan, Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan is teaming up with superstar Amitabh Bachchan for his next movie.

“He [Bachchan] is doing a film with Kabir, which will be the first film under Kabir’s banner. An official announcement will be made soon,” sources confirmed.

The film will mark Kabir’s first collaboration with the 74-year-old actor.

The sources, however, refused to share details about Bachchan’s role in the film.

The film is likely to go into production later this year.

Currently, Kabir is awaiting the release of his directorial Tubelight featuring Salman.

It will release in Indian on June 25.

