‘Kaabil’ crosses the Rs1 billion mark

The film released on January 25, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and produced by his father Rakesh Roshan, has entered the Rs1 billion (Dh54.63 million) club by making Rs1.06 billion at the domestic box office.

Released on January 25 along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Kaabil collected Rs92.2 million on Saturday, taking the total to Rs1.06 billion, said the makers.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial is an action-drama about a visually challenged couple played by Roshan and Yami Gautam.

Made on a moderate budget of Rs500 million, the film has now made a profit of Rs560 million.

“We would love to celebrate Kaabil with you guys. Watch Kaabil this weekend and send a picture holding your ticket and use the hashtag, tweeted Rakesh.

In the past, the father-son duo have given hits such as Krrish, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Koi... Mil Gaya.

