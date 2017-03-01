Jiah Khan’s mother pursues death case with Supreme Court

The mother of late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging a Bombay High Court order declining her plea for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe her daughter’s death.

Rabia Khan challenged the Bombay High Court’s order rejecting her plea against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet terming the death as suicide and not homicide.

Khan sought the formation of an SIT to probe the causes leading to the death of her daughter on June 3, 2013.

Claiming that her daughter was murdered, Rabia also contested the investigators’ version that Khan committed suicide by hanging at her home.

On February 9, the Bombay High Court said that since the matter is already being probed by the CBI there was no need to interfere, and had paved way for commencement of trial against actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is charged with abetment of Khan’s suicide.

Initially, Mumbai Police had investigated the case, which was later transferred to the CBI.

Khan, 25, left behind a note allegedly pointing a finger at Pancholi, her then boyfriend and son of actor-couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Later, Mumbai police had arrested Pancholi on charges of abetment to her suicide and he was later granted bail. The CBI had concurred with Mumbai police that Khan’s death was a suicide and not a murder.