‘Jagga Jasoos’ is unlike anything I’ve done before

Katrina Kaif talks to Gulf News tabloid! about fashion, movies and more

Image Credit:
Katrina Kaif at the Splash Office at the Landmark Tower in Dubai Marina, Dubai. Photo: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
Tabloid
 

After waiting for more than an hour to get to her, Jagga Jasoos actress Katrina Kaif seemed slightly out of it, and with no Dubai heat to blame the unwilling answers on, we figured it must be the non-stop questioning that she had to put up with.

Signed on again as the brand ambassador of Splash Fashions, Kaif was in Dubai for a fashion show to showcase the brand’s latest collection at the Mall of Emirates on Thursday. Speaking to Gulf News tabloid!, she compared her personal style to the designs of the label she is representing. “These designs are never in your face, they’re very wearable, feminine and elegant without being loud. It is very accessible and affordable for everyone while being really stylish,” she said.

Kaif has been the face of many international brands including L’Oreal Paris, Lux and Yardley, and when asked about how she picked these names, she said, “Over the years, I have been fortunate with the kind of brands that I’ve been able to work with and the amazing advertising we’ve done [together], some of the most aesthetic people I’ve been able to work with, the best in the business.”

Kaif, who is known for her minimalistic style, told Gulf News tabloid!, “I am not a big accessory person.”

Jagga Jasoos, which also features Ranbir Kapoor, has reportedly been in the making since 2012 — and is currently slated for release on April 7 in India, but not without talk of a possible further delay. (Director Anurag Basu has cited school exams as a possible reason for a postponement.) The movie is described as a musical packed with comedy, action and adventure, written also by Basu. Reportedly shot in South Africa, Morocco, Kenya and Thailand, along with various places in India, a big part of the movie’s promotion has been the promised diversity of locales.

Jagga Jasoos is expected to have 29 songs that form part of the narrative. Pritam Chakraborty, who produced music for Basu’s Barfi, is the composer for this film as well.

Kaif however, didn’t have a clear answer to the reports of the delay. She said, “Jagga Jasoos is a movie that has been in the making for quite some time but it a unique movie in a sense and it is unlike anything I have done before. It’s got its own journey and is taking its own time for sure but I think it’s going to be worth the wait when it comes out.”

But in one of the later interviews Thursday, she did mention May as a possible release date. Rumours of the movie-release date being pushed due to the alleged split between Kaif and Kapoor have been circulating for a while. Kapoor, on a popular television show, squashed these rumours while Basu has also publicly said that that this is hardly the case.

The actress also spoke about her other interests; Mexico is her top pick for travel and where music is concerned, she tends “to follow a lot of playlists, like iTunes curated playlists or SoundCloud, she said.”

With the cloud hanging over the future of Jagga Jasoos, it’s fortunate that the star has another film lined up for the year: the sequel to Salman Khan’s hit Ek Tha Tiger. Named Tiger Zinda He, by director Ali Abbas Zafar, it is slated for a December release.

Morocco
Dubai
India
Salman Khan
Ranbir Kapoor
South Africa
