Jackie Chan wants to do a Bollywood love story

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jackie Chan wants to do a Bollywood love story

The legendary hero is tired of action films and wants to do a romance

  • Actor Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood during a promotional event of the movie 'KungFu Yoga in Mumbai on Monday. Image Credit: PTI
  • Actor Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and Shilpa Shetty during a promotional event of the movie 'KungFu Yoga in MumImage Credit: PTI
  • Actor Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and Shilpa Shetty during a promotional event of his movie 'KungFu Yoga in MumImage Credit: PTI
  • Actors Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood along with the other starcast during a promotional event of their movie 'Image Credit: PTI
Tabloid
 

Jackie Chan says he wants to do a Bollywood film.

The 62-year-old actor, who is in India to promote his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga, said he is tired of doing just action and would like to romance on-screen.

“I want to do a [Hindi film]. Ask some Bollywood director to hire me. No more action for me, I want to do dance and do a love story. I tried very hard to do it but the script did not work out. But after 11 years I am here. It’s one of my dream I want to do it,” said Chan.

The legendary actor arrived in the city on Tuesday for the India promotions of his film that also stars Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.

“I would want to come again to India. I come here for film festivals, charity and for films. I know you all love me and even I love you all,” he said.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

AbRam wants to be in all of Shah Rukh’s pictures

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day