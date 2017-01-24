Jackie Chan wants to do a Bollywood love story
Jackie Chan says he wants to do a Bollywood film.
The 62-year-old actor, who is in India to promote his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga, said he is tired of doing just action and would like to romance on-screen.
“I want to do a [Hindi film]. Ask some Bollywood director to hire me. No more action for me, I want to do dance and do a love story. I tried very hard to do it but the script did not work out. But after 11 years I am here. It’s one of my dream I want to do it,” said Chan.
The legendary actor arrived in the city on Tuesday for the India promotions of his film that also stars Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.
“I would want to come again to India. I come here for film festivals, charity and for films. I know you all love me and even I love you all,” he said.