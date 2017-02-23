Mobile
Imtiaz Ali, Vikas Bahl to be honoured for encouraging film tourism

IIFTC is a three-day mega film tourism event to be held in Mumbai

  Imtiaz Ali kidnapped and trapped as a groom to promote film Antardwand at PVR, Juhu.
  Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikas Bahl during the special screening of film Tanu Weds Manu Returns at Light Box in Mumbai
Tabloid
 

Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Vikas Bahl and Rohit Shetty will on Thursday be felicitated at the India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) in Mumbai for encouraging the concept of film tourism through their movies.

Ali, through his films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha, captured the beauty and essence of the destinations they were shot in, and will be honoured with the IIFTC Impact Award for outstanding contribution to tourism.

The IIFTC Tourism Impact Award for cinematic excellence will be given to Bahl, who shot in Paris and Amsterdam for Queen, and to Shetty’s banner and Red Chillies Entertainment for Dilwale, which shot its Gerua song in Iceland.

V Creations will get an award for Kabali, while Krish and First Frame Entertainment will be awarded for Kanche and Gautamiputra Satakarni.

IIFTC, a three-day mega film tourism event, will be held at JW Marriott, Mumbai. It will bring together some of India’s biggest production houses under one roof, offering an opportunity for foreign tourism boards, film commissions and production services companies to showcase their locations and present their offerings.

Some of the countries represented include Portugal, Abu Dhabi, Spain, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Finland, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Jordan, Cyprus, Sweden and South Africa with Kenya being the partner country of the convention.

