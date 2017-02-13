Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood in Dubai to celebrate Holi

From left: Rakesh Agarwal, Sonu Sood and Deepak Mirchandani at a press conference for Red Fly Events Bheege Chunariya at JW Marriott Marquis.

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, musicians Vishal-Shekhar and rapper Badshah will be in Dubai to celebrate Holi with their fans at an event called Bheege Chunariya at Autism Rocks Arena on March 17.

“Holi is one of the most fun festivals we have... I still remember celebrating Holi with friends and just loving the experience. When you are in a place like Dubai, those away from home will cherish such an event even more,” said Sood in an interview with Gulf News tabloid!.

Catch Indian actor Sonu Sood at a press conference announcing the holi event 'Bheegey Chunariya 2017' on March 17.

Holi is the Indian festival of colours. The event will also give the Kung Fu Yoga star a chance to re-unite with Roshan, his co-star from Jodhaa Akbar. “It will be a great re-union with him and I worked with Vishal-Shekhar during Happy New Year,” said Sood.

The actor is flying high from the success of Jackie Chan film Kung Fu Yoga.

“It’s done so remarkably well that we are planning its sequel,” said Sood, adding that Dubai could be featured again in the second part.

Ticket prices for the Holi event are yet to be announced.