Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam bring ‘Kaabil’ to Dubai
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam call Kaabil the toughest and most exciting adventure of their lives.
“I grew as an actor. I have acted in many genres but films like Kaabil make you excited about the prospect of going to work everyday,” Roshan said during a press junket in Dubai.
Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil releases in the UAE on January 25, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. However, strict instructions to refrain from asking about the clash was made before their junket.
WATCH: Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam are in Dubai to talk about their latest film, 'Kaabil'.
Roshan said that he is not an eternal romantic, but believes in romanticising everything in life and that he finds beauty everywhere.
Speaking of wonderful things, the Kaabil actor told Gulf News tabloid! that the Krrish ride at the Bollywood Parks and Resorts was mind-blowing.
“It’s such an incredible ride. I was there with kids and it isn’t scary but so thrilling,” said Roshan
