Hrithik on ‘Raees’, ‘Kaabil’ clash

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan during the launch of Ana De`s blog Risque on Fitness, Food and Fashion, in Mumbai, on Dec 9, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Kaabil and Raees may be ready for a showdown at the box office but actor Hrithik Roshan says it won’t affect his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan.

Roshan’s Kaabil and Khan’s Raees will lock horns on January 25 in India and the UAE.

“Business should be on one side and friendship on the other side. Raees and Kaabil can clash but the friendship shouldn’t clash. So we have to have that understanding,” said Roshan.

WATCH: Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam are in Dubai to talk about their latest film, 'Kaabil'.

“They have to do the best for their film and we have to do what is best for our film. And the friendship stays,” he said.

The Jodha Akbar actor said that he spoke with Khan after it became clear that their films will release on the same date.

Asked why the clash could not be avoided, the 42-year-old actor said, “They couldn’t find a better date. It’s not illegal.”

The Sanjay Gupta-directed Kaabil is a revenge drama.

The Rahul Dholakia-helmed Raees is about a bootlegger (played by Khan) trying to do business in Gujarat.

“I don’t think either of the films need to have an edge over the other. Both films are to be judged by audience, I hope both will be loved,” said Roshan.

However, Roshan believes due to the clash “numbers [box office collection] will be divided.”

Asked if this doesn’t bother him, he said, “It’s not in my control so how can it bother me.”