Hrithik on ‘Raees’, ‘Kaabil’ clash

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hrithik on ‘Raees’, ‘Kaabil’ clash

The actor says box office collection could be affected when both his and Shah Rukh’s films open on January 25

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan during the launch of Ana De`s blog Risque on Fitness, Food and Fashion, in Mumbai, on Dec 9, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Kaabil and Raees may be ready for a showdown at the box office but actor Hrithik Roshan says it won’t affect his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan.

Roshan’s Kaabil and Khan’s Raees will lock horns on January 25 in India and the UAE.

“Business should be on one side and friendship on the other side. Raees and Kaabil can clash but the friendship shouldn’t clash. So we have to have that understanding,” said Roshan.

WATCH: Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam are in Dubai to talk about their latest film, 'Kaabil'.


“They have to do the best for their film and we have to do what is best for our film. And the friendship stays,” he said.

The Jodha Akbar actor said that he spoke with Khan after it became clear that their films will release on the same date.

Asked why the clash could not be avoided, the 42-year-old actor said, “They couldn’t find a better date. It’s not illegal.”

The Sanjay Gupta-directed Kaabil is a revenge drama.

The Rahul Dholakia-helmed Raees is about a bootlegger (played by Khan) trying to do business in Gujarat.

“I don’t think either of the films need to have an edge over the other. Both films are to be judged by audience, I hope both will be loved,” said Roshan.

However, Roshan believes due to the clash “numbers [box office collection] will be divided.”

Asked if this doesn’t bother him, he said, “It’s not in my control so how can it bother me.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

‘Dangal’ now highest-grossing Hindi film

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car