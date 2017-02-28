Mobile
How ‘Dum Laga Ke’ changed Bhumi Pedneker’s life

Actress played an intelligent plus-sized woman named Sandhya in the Indian National Award-winning film

Image Credit: IANS
Bhumi Pednekar
Tabloid
 

Actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrated two years since the release of her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, saying it completely changed her life.

She played an intelligent plus-sized woman named Sandhya in the Indian National Award-winning film.

“Two years to the day my life changed. Dum Laga Ke Haisha nothing can be as special as you... Sharat Katariya, Ayushmann Khurrana... Two years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha,” Pednekar tweeted on Monday.

The 2015 romantic comedy film is about a man named Prem, played by Khurrana, who hesitantly marries Sandhya. The couple get closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

The actress and Khurrana will next be seen together in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film, which is co-produced by Eros International and Colour Yellow and directed by R.S. Prasanna, is reportedly a quirky romantic comedy.

Pednekar will also be acting alongside Akshay Kumar in the forthcoming film Toilet- Ek Prem Katha.

