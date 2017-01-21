Harshvardhan unhappy with Diljit’s debut award

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor is not happy with Diljit Dosanjh winning best debut award and expressed his displeasure saying that the Punjabi actor has already featured in a Hindi film and several regional projects.

Diljit won the award for his stint in Udta Punjab and Harshvardhan, who was also nominated in the same category for Mirzya, believes debut award should be given to people who are actually newcomers, and not to somebody who has worked in several films before heading to Bollywood.

“Don’t feel entitled to any award, I’m questioning the principle of who is a newcomer, have zero problems losing to a genuine newcomer,” the 26-year-old tweeted.

When a Twitter user praised his performance in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film, but said Diljit was a deserving one, the young actor replied, “The guy was in a Hindi film in 2008. And go through people’s filmographies while your at it”.

“@jimSarbh was amazing in #neerja and is a newcomer would’ve been happy to lose to him,” he added.

Apart from the recent one, Harshvardhan has won most of the best debut awards this year.