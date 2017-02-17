Mobile
‘Fukrey 2’ will be better: Richa Chadda

Bollywood actress said that though the character from her 2013 hit film remains the same, the story and creativity level are completely different

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Richa Chadda during the opening ceremony of Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival at the Royal Opera House, in Mumbai, on Oct 20, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who will be seen reprising her role of the goon Bholi Punjapan in Fukrey 2, is confident that the sequel to the 2013 hit will be better than the first movie.

Chadda spoke at an event organised by the NGO Dhai Akshar in Mumbai.

She was there with her co-star Ali Fazal, who is a board member of the organisation that works for unprivileged children, and Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma. Bollywood director Amol Gupte is also part of the NGO.

“My character has not been changed, but the story and the [level of] creativity are completely different from the first one. Fukrey was a surprise for the audience as we all were newcomers [at] that time. Nobody expected that the film would do such good business,” said Chadda.

Fazal, who played Zafar, a serious guitarist and loverboy in the first instalment, said: “This time there will be a lot of adventure and action. Fukrey 2 will be more fun and entertaining.”

However, Fazal feels making a sequel is really risky because people already have high expectations.

