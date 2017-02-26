Mobile
Freddy Daruwala on his model to actor journey

‘Commando 2’ says it was a natural progression into Bollywood

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Freddy Daruwala during the trailer launch of film Commando 2 in Mumbai on Jan 23, 2017. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Model-turned-actor Freddy Daruwala, who stars in Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, says his career change was a natural choice for him.

“As a student, I used to do lot of drama in school and college. I was culturally very active [in] stage performances,” he said.

“However, I came to Mumbai for modelling. During those days, apart from photoshoots, I also did ad commercials and that’s when I realised that I am enjoying... [performing] in front of the camera.”

After deciding to focus on acting, Daruwala did acting workshop to sharpen his acting skills.

“Attending workshops helped me to come back to the rhythm of acting all over again, as I was a bit away from that [and] busy modelling,” Daruwala said.

Daruwala has also starred in Holiday - A Solider is Never Off Duty and Force 2, and it mostly offered villainous roles.

“I felt like a victim of being typecast. However, it is just about getting an opportunity to prove my versatility, as I am confident about my talent. Interestingly, my character in Commando 2: The Black Money Trail is multi-layered,” said Daruwala.

The actor recently signed a three-film deal with producer Vipul Shah and is expecting to do some interesting roles in his upcoming films. Daruwala also shot for an independent film Umeed.

Produced by Shah and directed by Deven Bhojani, the film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail is releasing in India on March 3.

