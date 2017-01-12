Mobile
Disha Patani goes topless for Daboo Ratnani’s calendar

‘Dhoni’ actress takes a risque photograph for the annual photo shoot

Image Credit: IANS
Actress Disha Patani
Tabloid
 

Actress Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut in 2016 biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, has posed topless for popular photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar.

Patani tweeted a picture of herself from the photo shoot on Wednesday.

In the photograph, she is only wearing black underwear and boots.

“Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2017, Makeup — Jose, Hair — Shanky, Photographer — Daboo Ratnani,” she captioned the image.

In all, the calendar features 24 celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Patani’s working on her forthcoming film Kung Fu Yoga, which also stars Jackie Chan. In the film, slated to release on January 28 next year, she plays an archaeologist.

