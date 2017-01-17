Diljit Dosanjh to star in Punjabi superhero film
Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh will star in a Punjabi superhero film titled Super Singh.
Dosanjh, who was critically appreciated for his performance in the 2016 Bollywood film Udta Punjab, tweeted on Tuesday, “Super Singh this June... Ek tan asi Singh uton super [As it is I am Singh and, along with that, super].”
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will be jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Singh and Pawan Gill. The film is expected to release in June.
“The first ever Punjabi language superhero film is here! Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Singh and Diljit Dosanjh come together for Super Singh... Releasing June 2017,” a tweet from the official Twitter account of Balaji Motion Pictures read.