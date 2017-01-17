Diljit Dosanjh to star in Punjabi superhero film

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Diljit Dosanjh to star in Punjabi superhero film

The film is expected to release in June

Image Credit: IANS
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh
Tabloid
 

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh will star in a Punjabi superhero film titled Super Singh.

Dosanjh, who was critically appreciated for his performance in the 2016 Bollywood film Udta Punjab, tweeted on Tuesday, “Super Singh this June... Ek tan asi Singh uton super [As it is I am Singh and, along with that, super].”

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will be jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Singh and Pawan Gill. The film is expected to release in June.

“The first ever Punjabi language superhero film is here! Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Singh and Diljit Dosanjh come together for Super Singh... Releasing June 2017,” a tweet from the official Twitter account of Balaji Motion Pictures read.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi soon?

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access