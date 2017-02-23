Deepika’s Hollywood debut takes $300m worldwide

Actress Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which has taken $308 million (Dh1.1 billion) in the global box office, said sources close to the movie’s production house.

A $85 million Paramount/Viacom Inc release, the movie features Vin Diesel in a lead role — and is said to have become the 2017’s highest global grosser so far, the source added.

The film made $70 million worldwide over the February 10 weekend, and more than $60 million of that total came from a record-breaking opening in China with 6,600 screens, said a source.

With xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the doors to Hollywood opened up for Padukone, who went on a global tour to promote the movie. She also brought Diesel to India on a trip. They were accompanied by the film’s director DJ Caruso.