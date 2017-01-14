Mobile
Deepika’s Hollywood debut gets star-studded premiere

‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ screened in Mumbai on Thursday

  • Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone at a pressconference for xXx: Return of Xander Cagein Mumbai on Thursday. Image Credit: PTI
  • Kalki KoechlinImage Credit: AFP
  • Irffan KhanImage Credit: AFP
  • Shahid KapoorImage Credit: AFP
  • Ranveer SinghImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Actress Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, saw a star-studded premiere in Mumbai on Thursday.

Padukone told media at the event: “I feel so happy that all of you and the fans have been so amazing. They [the filmmakers] did expect the overwhelming response but I think we surpassed even that. Just the way everyone has put forward his or her best to welcome our guest, it’s amazing. I could see they had goose bumps that moment.”

The actress wore a sequin gold gown to the show.

Besides her xXx co-star Vin Diesel, celebrities including Irfan khan, Shabana Azmi, Rana Daggubati, Karan Johar, Kalki Koechlin, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor attended the screening.

“I am the fan of Deepika. I am not a big fan of action movies, but I came here to wish her for her Hollywood debut. I am very excited to see her on big international screen,” said Johar.

Kapoor, a fan of the franchise, said: “The first instalment of XXX...released 14 years ago and I was in complete love with it. I am sure this is going to be fantastic.”

Singh, who will be seen with Padukone in Padmavati, said he’s proud of the actress: “Deepika is very special co-star for me. She is an extremely gifted actor and amazing movie star, somebody whom I admire a lot.”

xXx: Return of Xander Cage has been directed by D. J. Caruso. The film also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson.

Don’t miss it!

xXx: Return of Xander Cage is out in the UAE on January 19.

