Deepika Padukone to appear on Ellen DeGeneres’ show

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

Padukone will promote her first Hollywood movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to a source, the show will be shot on January 16 or 17.

“Team Deepika and team Ellen have agreed to shoot one episode. Deepika’s episode has been listed for airing in the US on January 18, and in India on January 19,” said a source.

The source added: “There will be one more guest on the show that day — Matt LeBlanc.”

DeGeneres will be asking Padukone about various things such as “work, personal and social life and plans to work in the US”.

Recently, DeGeneres welcomed actress Priyanka Chopra on the show.

Padukone started off her year with promotions for xXx: Return of Xander Cage in Mexico.

The movie, a new instalment in the xXx series after the 2002 film xXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union, is releasing in the UAE on January 19. Directed by DJ Caruso, the film also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

Padukone is visiting London for a two-day promotional schedule with Diesel from Tuesday.

According to sources, the team will be visiting India on January 12 and 13.

“They will be coming to promote the action film in Mumbai. They will be giving a miss to Delhi promotions,” added the source.